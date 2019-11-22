



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - The all-new Mazda3 has been named China Car of the Year 2020. It is the first time a Mazda has won the award. For China Car of the Year 2020, 194 models launched in mainland China between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019, were eligible. The all-new Mazda3 was chosen as the top pick among 10 nominees by a panel comprised of 38 judges including automotive journalists.The all-new Mazda3 adopts a matured Kodo design language that aims to embody the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall form presents a simple, single motion, subtle undulations bring the design to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface. The result is a more natural and powerful expression of vitality than previous Kodo models.The all-new Mazda3 adopts Mazda's new Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, designed to enable people to make the most of their natural sense of balance. The model comes with the latest Skyactiv engines which provide responsive speed control in any driving situation. Based on its philosophy of designing the car around the human being, Mazda has dramatically enhanced the model's fundamental driving attributes to make accelerating, turning and braking feel completely natural.The all-new Mazda3 for the Chinese market* has been produced locally at Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd. since August 2019.Mazda aims to make a special bond with customers by offering products, technologies and services that appeal to more people.* Only the sedan model is available in China.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com