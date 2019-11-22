At the COP 21 (the 21st United Nations Conference of the Parties in Paris, 2015), CTX was a major sponsor of the IETA (International Emissions Trading Association) and WBCSD (World Business Council for Sustainable Development) Business Hub. Now, in direct response to the new paradigm within Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in terms of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), both CTX and GEM have 'stepped up' to sponsor IETA's Business Hub at the COP25 in Madrid, despite the massive upheaval of the relocation of the event from Santiago de Chile to Madrid in Spain.

Together, GEM and CTX provide the technology needed to produce global outcomes to carbon markets such as being the first to link to UNFCCC's CDM Registry. CTX's parent company, Aussie based GEM Global Pty Ltd (trading as Global Environmental Markets or GEM) has developed a new, low-cost ITMO Registry technology which is linked to CTX to make ITMOs under ANY credit standard trade-able globally. ITMO's are the newest form of carbon credits and we expect the rules will be finalised at COP25.

GEM and CTX have once again shown a focus on supporting all Nations in achieving their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets as well as the new international airline regulations under CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) including any other legitimate global credit standards that can engage technically.

About GEM:

Experts in designing and developing financial technology for environmental markets, GEM provides markets with robust and secure trading exchanges, registries and electronic interfaces for any commodity or class.

GEM owns and operates CTX the world's first global spot exchange for carbon credits. The technology behind CTX and GEM's trading platforms is designed by an architect of the world's first online e-commerce platform Bartercard, which has turned over in excess of $50 Billion globally.

The GEM team is extremely knowledgeable with expertise in both financial and non-financial products and understands global markets and entrepreneurial leadership. GEM's CEO and Founder, Wayne Sharpe will be attending the COP25 in Madrid along with UK based Sales Director, Josh Brown. To schedule a meeting or attend one of the side events, email COP25@gemglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005511/en/

Contacts:

Wayne Sharpe

Tel: +44 203 598 5890

Email: info@gemglobal.com

www.gemglobal.com