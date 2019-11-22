BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 22 November 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 73,390,326 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, carrying one vote per share (which excludes 7,140,000 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

Shareholders should use 73,390,326 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Kevin Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098

22 November 2019