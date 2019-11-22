Monogram Orthopaedics Inc to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

Robotics and 3D Printing for High Precision Personalized Joint Replacement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Monogram Orthopaedics Inc ("Monogram"), a medical technology company commercializing patient optimized orthopaedic implants for robotic insertion today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11th at 4:20PM PST. Monogram CEO, Benjamin Sexson, CFA, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"Monogram is building the definitive future of orthopaedics," said Benjamin Sexson, CEO of Monogram. "We very much look forward to sharing our investment opportunity with the LD Micro community."

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc is a medical technology company commercializing patient optimized orthopaedic implants for robotic insertion. The Monogram technology combines 3D printing, machine learning, and robotics. Monogram algorithms plan optimized surgeries pre-operatively, using patient data.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Benjamin Sexson, CFA

Phone: (718) 576-3205

Email: info@monogramorthopedics.com

SOURCE: Monogram Orthopaedics Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567632/Monogram-Orthopaedics-Inc-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII