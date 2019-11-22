

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen came off from its early lows against some of its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Friday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high 109.31 against the franc, from an early low of 109.42.



The yen recovered to 108.61 against the greenback and 81.74 against the loonie, from its early 2-day low of 108.71 and a 3-day low of 81.90, respectively.



Reversing from an early low of 73.86 against the aussie, the yen bounced off to 73.70.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 108.00 against the greenback, 107.00 against the franc, 80.00 against the loonie and 70.5 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX