SThree (STHR) SThree: Change of TIDM 22-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 November 2019 SThree plc ("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company") Change of TIDM SThree plc, the international specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), advises that, with effect from today, the Company's ticker symbol for the London Stock Exchange will change from 'STHR' to 'STEM'. The Company's ISIN and SEDOL will remain unchanged. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Group Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. The Group's operations cover the Technology, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. With a multi-brand strategy, the Group establishes new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has a network of 46 offices in 16 countries, of which 39 are outside the UK, with circa 3,100 employees. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 30840 EQS News ID: 919243 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)