

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property company Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) announced the appointment of Mark Allan as its next Chief Executive Officer.



Allan will succeed Chief Executive Officer Robert Noel, who has informed the Board in July of his intention to retire from Landsec during 2020.



Land Securities now said that Allan will take up the new role, and become an Executive Director, with effect from a date to be confirmed but by no later than June 1, 2020.



Noel will continue as CEO for the time being and a further announcement will be made in due course regarding his leaving date.



Allan is currently Chief Executive Officer of St Modwen Properties Plc, a role he has held since November, 2016. He joined St Modwen Properties from The Unite Group plc, where he was CEO from 2006 until May 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX