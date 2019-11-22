13 Innovative Carbon and Energy Reduction Projects to Be Unveiled at the EMEX London Show

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --What could happen if we all worked together as an industry to reduce our carbon footprint - to share best practice and to pass on our knowledge to others? Do you actually know what the easiest wins are in the battle against climate change? Are you aware of the latest regulatory and compliance changes? These questions and more will be answered at EMEX on the 27th and 28th November at ExCeL in London.

The Energy Management Exhibition (EMEX) is the event focused on professionals looking to create a low-carbon, energy-efficient and sustainable future for their organisation.

Hundreds of energy and sustainability experts and practitioners will be on hand at EMEX to help you to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

EMEX is free to attend and a very effective way for assessing your best practices against other businesses, sourcing new ideas and identifying quick wins and areas of improvement.

13 case studies will be presented at EMEX. This is your opportunity to gain insight into some of the most recent and innovative energy and sustainability management projects.

Powering The Railways With Solar PV. A collaboration between Network Rail and Riding Sunbeams to deploy the world's first solar farm to power a railway line directly plugged into the track in the UK, paving the way for solar-powered trains.

Giving Buildings A Heartbeat - IoT At Scale In Retail. This talk will be centred around deploying industrial-scale internet of things across thousands of sensors and hundreds of locations for one of the top 4 retailers in the UK.

Declaring a Climate Emergency. Hear from leading professionals and their experience and the case study use of declarations for an NHS Foundation Trust, a Borough Council, and also for a leading professional body to drive transformative change.

Transport for London's Palestra Project. A major energy efficiency programme with cost savings and CO2 reductions significantly exceeded in the first year.

From Compliance to Leadership: RBS's energy management journey. How a data-driven approach to energy management enabled significant efficiencies in both energy usage, the processes for management and reporting.

The Benefits and Pitfalls of ISO 50001 Certification. A live case study which will include DHL's journey to certification and maintaining ongoing certification with both the benefits and pitfalls they have experienced during this journey.

The UK's First Zero Energy Cost Business Park - Six Years On. This session will review the issues of building with low and zero-carbon technologies and highlight the benefits over the last six years, indicating lessons learnt!

Luton Airport Save 1,300,000kWh of Energy through Plug Fan Upgrades. This session will present the case study about the substantial savings made just by upgrading the fans in their HVAC units.

Smart Electric Urban Logistics (SEUL). This presentation will give an overview of UPS' central London fleet electrification project and the smart charging solution UK Power Networks Services implemented.

Using Data to Create an Energy-Efficient Estate. How better building management and a data-led approach enabled Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) to deliver portfolio-wide energy savings and drive down operational costs.

The road to Carbon Zero - A customer journey. This session will discuss ENGIE and the Wakefield Council's journey on the road to carbon neutrality and the approach taken to meet this goal.

Communicating Climate Change. Leading case study on embedding Climate change into communications with BAFTA Albert, BBC and Futerra.

Ahead of his speaking slot with Lord Redesdale to open the EMEX London seminar programme, Arriva CEO, Manfred Rudhart, shares some thoughts on business challenges and opportunities in the transition to a zero-emission future. "I believe we can transition to a more sustainable future if it's carefully planned, coordinated at a multi-stakeholder level and is capable of being financed. Just as businesses like mine need to do the right thing to address climate change challenges, policymakers too need to do things right. Collectively we can tackle the big challenges of our day for future generations."

There will be plenty to explore at EMEX 2019 with 120 leading suppliers and more than 100 speakers. There will be over 80 free-to-attend CPD-accredited seminars with leading experts and practitioners offering advice and sharing knowledge across five topical seminar theatres:

Theatre 1 - Best practice, career and training

Theatre 2 - Sustainability and climate change

Theatre 3 - Built environment, technology and innovation

Theatre 4 - Strategy, regulation and compliance

FPZ - The Flexible Power Zone covering demand-side response and demand-side flexibility.

It is free to register for EMEX via the website: www.emexlondon.com.

Join the UK's leading energy and sustainability practitioners at EMEX, on Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th November in ExCeL London.