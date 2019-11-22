Cohostmarket Ltd.: CoHost Marketplace now Active in Over 190 Countries Skyrocketing Short Term Rental Property Owner Earnings

In the always more competitive short-term rental marketplace owners not being professional and not giving 100% is a recipe for failure. The good news is finding an Airbnb rental manager is now quick, simple, and effective thanks to CoHostMarket.com.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / A quick glance at most media outlets in the United States shows that the popularity of short-term rentals through Airbnb are on the rise. To the point where some cities are even trying to slow them down. Of course, progress is not likely to reverse as the rental model spreads like wildfire globally. That said more people renting also means the expectations become higher and closer to an ideal experience delivered the much more money a property owner can reasonable expect to make. Fortunately, the days of a property owner not needing to give 100% of their time to renting hasn't passed - if they know where to turn. Co-Host Market is an exciting platform that helps property owners connect with professional short term rental managers, in a true win-win. The platform recently celebrated being active in over 190 countries and remarkably helping raise property owner earnings by as much as 65%.

"We are beyond happy to see our platform expand and grow," commented a spokesperson from CoHostMarket.com. "Not just that but also seeing the quality of the property managers who use us also rising all-the-time. It has been an incredible experience and we are looking forward to seeing it continue to deliver more value in the months and years to come."

CoHost Marketplace allows both property owners and property managers list and discuss what it is exactly they are looking for and offering. This can vary greatly, with some owners looking for just minimal help, while others wanting to bring on board someone with a more extensive skill set - and paying accordingly.

The feedback for the platform continues to deliver extreme endorsements. Christine S., from Nevada, recently said in a five-star review, "I was always rushing around and not doing the best towards my guests. This was being honestly reflected in my reviews. A friend suggested exploring bringing on a short-term rental property management using CoHostMarket.com. I followed through and it was the best decision ever. I have more time and am making much more money!"

Listing a property or putting up an offer as a short-term rental property manager is quick and intuitive. Managers are rated by past users to help give others interested in their services have an idea of what to expect.

