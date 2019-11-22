

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France private sector logged strong growth in November, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The composite output index rose slightly to 52.7 in November from 52.6 in October, but below the forecast of 52.8.



The survey showed that the current run of expansion extended to eight months and was driven by gains across both the manufacturing and service sectors.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index held steady at 52.9 in November. The score was expected to rise to 53.0.



The factory PMI advanced to 51.6 from 50.7 a month ago and stayed above expectations of 50.9. The sector registered its fastest increase in output since June.



