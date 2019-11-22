Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW4X ISIN: US77543R1023 Ticker-Symbol: R35 
Tradegate
22.11.19
10:02 Uhr
141,64 Euro
+0,70
+0,50 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROKU INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,30
141,70
10:11
141,32
141,72
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD0,8000,00 %
ROKU INC141,64+0,50 %