With the market all but grinding to a halt this year after an incentive scheme expired, the government has launched a new capacity procurement system. PV could be a winner in the first auction round but, as of 2021, solar could face stiff competition from wind and biomass.Estonia's PV market slowed this year after 12 months of robust growth. Now the dial has swung back the other way again as the government readies a new renewable energy capacity procurement scheme. Estonia's minister of economic affairs and infrastructure, Taavi Aas, has signed off the first round of the nation's renewables ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...