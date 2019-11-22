Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Appoints New Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTCQX:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Brigitte McArthur as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Ms. McArthur brings over 30 years' experience working with private and publicly trading companies. Previous to joining the Company, Ms. McArthur served as Corporate Secretary of Nevsun Resources Ltd. until being acquired by Zijin Mining Group Company Limited. Throughout her extensive experience, Ms. McArthur has been responsible for all aspects of corporate governance and regulatory matters.

The Company further announces the departures of Ms. Rocio Echegaray, the Company's previous Corporate Secretary and Mr. Michael Drozd, the Company's VP, Operations. Mr. Drozd's duties will be assumed by Mr. Michael Doolin, the Company's CEO and Joaquin Merino Marquez, the Company's newly appointed VP, South American Operations. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Echegaray and Mr. Drozd for their services and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

The Company further announces that pursuant to the Company's 2016 Share-Based Compensation Plan as amended, the Company has granted to an officer of the Company 100,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.33 per common share for a term of five years expiring on November 15, 2024 which vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the date of grant. The Company has canceled a total of 275,000 stock options previously granted to the departing officers with various exercise prices.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia and Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

