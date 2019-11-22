

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks bounced back from two sessions of losses on Friday after the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks, helping revive investor hopes for a trade deal.



Investors shrugged off weak survey data suggesting that the U.K. services purchasing managers index fell to a 40-month low in November. The manufacturing PMI meanwhile slipped to a two-month low.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 61 points, or 0.84 percent, at 7,297 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Mining giant Anglo American advanced 1.6 percent, Antofagasta rallied 1.7 percent and Glencore gained 2.5 percent after China said both sides still maintain communication channels to reach a preliminary deal.



Property company Land Securities Group edged up slightly after announcing the appointment of Mark Allan as its next Chief Executive Officer.



Similarly, property website operator Rightmove gained over 1 percent after announcing the appointment of Andrew Fisher as non-executive Chairman, effective 1 January 2020.



Hochschild Mining fell over 2 percent. The company said it remains firmly on track to meet the company's 2019 output guidance of 457,000 gold equivalent ounces or 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



