Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Tradegate
22.11.19
11:32 Uhr
313,10 Euro
-7,90
-2,46 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
313,30
313,50
11:33
312,70
313,10
11:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA INC313,10-2,46 %