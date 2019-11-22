

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Friday as investors fretted about slowing global growth and assessed the latest developments surrounding U.S.-China trade talks.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,471.24 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.55 percent at $1,471.45.



Trade worries linger, though equities found some support today after a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks.



China is expected to fight back if U.S. President Donald Trump signs a bill overwhelmingly passed by Congress that is seen as supporting pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.



Meanwhile, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has trimmed its outlook for the global economy, saying the world was headed for its weakest economic growth since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.



The OECD forecasts continued global growth of around 3 percent but warns that the risks have increased amid trade conflicts, weak business investment and political uncertainty.



Flash data from IHS Markit showed today that the euro area private sector remained close to stagnant for a third consecutive month in November.



The composite output index fell unexpectedly to 50.3 in November from 50.6 in October. The reading signaled the second slowest growth across manufacturing and services since the current upturn began in July 2013.



The U.K. services purchasing managers index fell to a 40-month low in November while the manufacturing PMI slipped to a two-month low.



