Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 202.5979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13347674 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 30944 EQS News ID: 919645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)