Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.74p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---