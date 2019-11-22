Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 264.05 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37930 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 30979 EQS News ID: 919717 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 22, 2019 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)