Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAW LN) Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.8265 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99600 CODE: MVAW LN ISIN: LU1389266302 ISIN: LU1389266302 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAW LN Sequence No.: 31005 EQS News ID: 919769 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)