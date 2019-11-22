Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U57G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.9916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226001 CODE: U57G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U57G LN Sequence No.: 31013 EQS News ID: 919785 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)