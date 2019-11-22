Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 151.5649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 632001 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 31019 EQS News ID: 919797 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)