Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.8568 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 31037 EQS News ID: 919833 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)