Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.8229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1883219 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 31040 EQS News ID: 919839 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)