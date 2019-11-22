Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.4802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29394002 CODE: CRBU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBU LN Sequence No.: 31074 EQS News ID: 919909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:19 ET (11:19 GMT)