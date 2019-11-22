Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.3254 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17574902 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 31080 EQS News ID: 919921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:19 ET (11:19 GMT)