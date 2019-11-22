Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.3822 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5276520 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 31076 EQS News ID: 919913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 22, 2019 06:22 ET (11:22 GMT)