Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.3407 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7069369 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 31064 EQS News ID: 919889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:23 ET (11:23 GMT)