Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.0057 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6000 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 31027 EQS News ID: 919813 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:25 ET (11:25 GMT)