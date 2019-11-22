Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAM LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2019 / 12:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.0219 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78135 CODE: MVAM LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAM LN Sequence No.: 31000 EQS News ID: 919759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2019 06:26 ET (11:26 GMT)