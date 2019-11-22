Subsequent to our initiation on Coro Energy yesterday, the company has announced the results of its Tambak-1 well. The well was designed to appraise the Mako gas field and test the underlying Tambak exploration prospect. Coro has confirmed the deliverability of the Mako reservoir with a maximum flow rate of 11.4mmscfd achieved on test. Meanwhile, the Lower Gabus reservoirs in the underlying Tambak prospect were found to have low gas saturations and poor reservoir characteristics and the well is now being plugged and abandoned. Our RENAV of 3.79p/share included 0.41p/share for the Tambak prospect; the updated RENAV is 3.37p/share.

