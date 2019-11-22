Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
22.11.19
08:02 Uhr
6,900 Euro
+0,020
+0,29 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,480
7,540
15:13
PR Newswire
22.11.2019 | 13:34
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion has Received Clearance From the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority for the Acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish Operations

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 22 November 2019 at 2.00 p.m. EET

Caverion has received clearance from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority for the acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish operations

Caverion has received clearance from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") for the acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish operations. The FCCA approval includes certain conditions based on which Caverion is committed to divest approximately 6.5 percent of the post-transaction revenue (approximately EUR 300 million in 2018) of the Industrial Solutions division in Finland.

Caverion now has all the regulatory approvals needed to be able to complete the transaction, which was announced on 12 March 2019 in a stock exchange release, as supplemented on 13 March 2019. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place by the end of November 2019.

A release on the matter will be made available on the website of the FCCA (only available in Finnish) under: https://www.kkv.fi/ratkaisut-ja-julkaisut/kilpailuasiat/.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Martti Ala-Härkönen
Chief Financial Officer
Caverion Corporation
Tel. +358-40-737-6633
martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Sakari Toikkanen
Head of Caverion Division Industrial Solutions
Tel. +358-40-532-2174
sakari.toikkanen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-has-received-clearance-from-the-finnish-competition-and-consumer-authority-for-the-acquisit,c2970606

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/2970606/1148800.pdf

Release

© 2019 PR Newswire