The global dental braces market size is poised to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Dental Braces Market Analysis Report by Product (Fixed and Removable dental braces) and Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries. Also, the rise in technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental braces market further.

The need for specialized dentists and orthodontists is increasing owing to the prevalence of orthodontic disorders and dental diseases. Therefore, there is a phenomenal increase in the number of dental institutions, which is giving rise to the number of dental practitioners. As per the OECD report published in November 2018, the number of dental practitioners in the US were 196,500 in 2016. Moreover, the demand for cosmetic dentistry for aesthetics is increasing at a significant rate, which can be fulfilled with the growing number of dentists in developed countries.

Thus, the increase in the number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries will drive the growth of the dental braces market.

Major Five Dental Braces Companies:

3M

3M is one of the most popular companies in the world, which operates under various segments, including industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers 3M Clarity advanced ceramic brackets that blend with the tooth color and come with APC flash-free adhesive, for fast and efficient bonding.

Align Technology

Align Technology operates under two segments, namely clear aligner and scanners and services. The company offers intraoral scanning systems, iTero scanner, and OrthoCAD services. The company's key offerings include Invisalign full, and Invisalign teen.

Danaher

Danaher is one of the largest global companies that operate the business through various segments including life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company offers Simpli5, which is used for minor-to-intermediate anterior crowding or spacing.

DB Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics is one of the leading brands in the dental braces market. The company offers evolve brackets that feature a two-piece bracket that is CNC milled and finished with an advanced polishing that provides a smooth slot.

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona operates the business through two segments that include technologies equipment, and consumables. The company's key offering includes SureSmile, which is powered by a robust, clinically driven digital treatment planning platform that provides controlled treatment.

Dental Braces Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Fixed dental braces

Removable dental braces

Dental Braces Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

