

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index clearly point to a positive open for Wall Street.



PMI Flash Index and Fed Manufacturing Index are the major economic announcements on Friday.



Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 45.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 21.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Thursday's session in negative territory. The Dow slipped 54.80 points or 0.2 percent to 27,766.29, the Nasdaq dipped 20.52 points or 0.2 percent to 8,506.21 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.92 points or 0.2 percent to 3,103.54.



On the economic front, the Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for November will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 51.2, unchanged from the prior month.



Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the level was down 3 in the previous month.



The Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 940 , while U.S. Rig Count was at 806.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 95.7, unchanged from October.



Asian stocks finished mixed Friday. Chinese stocks fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down 18.35 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,885.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.48 percent to 26,595.08.



Japanese shares closed higher. The Nikkei average rose 74.30 points, or 0.32 percent, to 23,112.88 while the broader Topix index closed 0.12 percent higher at 1,691.34. Exporters finished mostly higher as the yen edged lower against the dollar.



Australian markets rebounded. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 36.90 points, or 0.55 percent, to 6,709.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 38.80 points, or 0.57 percent, at 6,816.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 20.06 points or 0.34 percent. The German DAX is progressing 25.05 points or 0.19 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 88.10 points or 1.22 percent. The Swiss Market Index is gaining 60.23 points or 0.58 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.31 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX