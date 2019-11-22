As from November 26, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Mavshack AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 6, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: MAV TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013486503 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185722 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from November 26, 2019, paid subscription share (BTA) issued by Mavshack AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: MAV BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013486511 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185723 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.