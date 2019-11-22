Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), a North American leader in plant-based food packaging & products, today announced that Singular Research has initiated analyst coverage on the Company.

A copy of the report can be obtained directly from Singular Research at research@singularresearch.com.

The research coverage on good natured is prepared by analysts at Singular Research and represents the views of the analysts. good natured is not responsible for the content, accuracy or forecasts provided by the analysts.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

By combining cutting-edge renewable material technology and the latest sustainable design features, good natured creates planet-friendly products and packaging that do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and improving logistics, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

About Singular Research

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single source research on small-to-micro cap companies to the Investment Manager Community. Singular provides research and quarterly updates on 40 to 70 under followed and unknown public companies.

For more information: singularresearch.com

Singular Research is a wholly owned subsidiary of Millennium which is an investment advisor registered in the State of California. Singular Research receives fees from Millennium for the right to use and distribute research reports prepared by Singular Research. Solaris, a wholly owned subsidiary of Millennium, does and seeks to do business with companies covered in Singular Research's research reports. Solaris may receive fees from issuers that are the subject of research reports prepared by Singular Research. good natured has entered into a one-year agreement with Solaris to provide good natured with marketing related services. good natured did not pay Singular Research for this analyst coverage.

