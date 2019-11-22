As from November 25, 2019, subscription rights issued by IVISYS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 6, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: IVISYS TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460268 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185724 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from November 25, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by IVISYS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IVISYS BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460276 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185725 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.