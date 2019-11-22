

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced the appointment of Joseph Lower as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2020. Most recently, Lower served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Office Depot, Inc.



Joe Lower said, 'It has been a tremendous career experience working at Office Depot and I am proud of the progress we have made toward achieving our strategic goals. Office Depot is well positioned with a strong balance sheet to continue along its transformation and create shareholder value.'



Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) stated that it has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer.



