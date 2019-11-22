

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anti-aging skin care products, beauty serum ingredients and essential oils provider Resurrectionbeauty issued a recall for about 270 units of wintergreen essential oil due to risk of poisoning for young children if they swallow it. However, the company has not received reports of any incidents or injuries so far.



The recall involves Resurrectionbeauty wintergreen essential oil packaged in glass amber 0.5-fluid-ounce dropper bottles having a black cap and a green label with the name printed on the front.



The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.



However, the bottles do not come in child-resistant packaging. According to the PPPA, the packaging must be designed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open within a reasonable time, while it must not be difficult for normal adults to use properly.



The recalled bottles were sold online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Etsy.com and Resurrectionbeauty.com from December 2015 through July 2019 for about $8.



Holmen, Wisconsin-based Resurrectionbeauty said consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the company for a free replacement child-resistant cap.



Wintergreen oil is traditionally extracted from leaves of the wintergreen plant. The active ingredient in wintergreen oil, methyl salicylate, is closely related to aspirin and has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.



Products containing wintergreen oil are often used as an anti-inflammatory and topical pain reliever. However, the oil is very dangerous if more than a tiny amount is swallowed, as a single teaspoon of methyl salicylate is equivalent to a large number of aspirin tablets.



In a similar incident, in August, Piping Rock Health Products issued a recall for about 18,600 units of wintergreen essential oil due to poisoning risk for children if they ingest it.



In July, San Diego-based Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals issued a similar recall for 11,580 units of wintergreen oil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX