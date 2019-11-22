Overall efficiency of more than 92% and considerable operational flexibility

Major component in the decentralized supply of energy in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Excellent complement to wind and solar power

INNIO Jenbacher gas engine technology: an essential element in the energy transition

In Germany, renewable energy already makes up more than 40% of electricity consumption. Against this dynamic energy policy backdrop, utility company HanseWerk Natur GmbH and gas engine manufacturer INNIO Jenbacher* have today announced that a further "green" natural-gas combined heat and power (CHP) plant has been commissioned at the existing district heating plant in Wahlstedt, Segeberg, in Schleswig-Holstein.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005268/en/

(left to right) Carlos Lange, Matthias Bonse, Dr. Gerta Gerdes-Stolzke and Horst Kornelius formally commission the new CHP plant in Wahlstedt, Segeberg, in Schleswig-Holstein. Copyright: HanseWerk Natur

The start of operations at the new natural gas-powered CHP plant, which has an output of 4.5 megawatts (MW), sees the total electrical output of the Wahlstedt energy facility climb to up to 7 MW. Consequently, more than 10,000 households can be supplied with power in the Segeberg district. In addition, waste heat recovered within the CHP plant is fed into the region's district heating network, thereby delivering heat and hot water to as many as 2,300 residential properties and businesses.

"The overall efficiency of the new natural gas-powered CHP plant of more than 92% as well as its high operational flexibility help make the energy supply in Wahlstedt substantially more reliable. The plant thus represents another valuable component in the decentralized supply of energy in the state of Schleswig-Holstein," explained Dr. Gerta Gerdes-Stolzke, Managing Director of HanseWerk Natur GmbH, at the time of commissioning.

The Wahlstedt facility already has two Jenbacher biogas CHP plants as well as a biomethane CHP system. The commissioning of the new Jenbacher J624 gas engine at the start of the new heating season means that an existing boiler can be taken out of normal operations. Furthermore, the J624 engine's short startup time of under five minutes allows peaks in electricity demand to be covered quickly and flexibly. For HanseWerk Natur, the investment increases the operating efficiency of the plant while at the same time reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Carlos Lange, President and CEO of INNIO, said: "With our Jenbacher gas engine technology, we are an integral part of the energy transition. Thanks to the high operational flexibility, our engines are an excellent complement to volatile wind and solar energy. In addition, more than 55% of our currently installed CHP fleet in Germany runs on renewable gases such as biogas and biomethane."

The new CHP plant in Wahlstedt represents another important milestone in the collaboration between the Northern German utility company and INNIO Jenbacher, a partnership which has lasted over 20 years. A total of more than 70 climate-friendly Jenbacher gas engines are now in use in HanseWerk Natur power plants. In 2011, HanseWerk Natur became a certified service partner for INNIO Jenbacher gas engines in Germany, demonstrating the company's expertise in this area of technology.

Indicates a registered trademark

About HanseWerk Natur GmbH

HanseWerk Natur GmbH is one of the largest regional providers of heat and decentralized energy solutions in Northern Germany. The company's local and district heating networks extend across approximately 500 miles (800 kilometers). With 1,200 heat connection networks, heating plants, as well as combined heat and power plants, HanseWerk Natur supplies several tens of thousands of domestic and business customers in addition to public sector facilities. Furthermore, the company offers tailored energy concepts and advanced power plant technology for optimized energy use that lowers emissions and reduces environmental impact. HanseWerk Natur also operates several high-efficiency CHP plants and a virtual power plant for the procurement of balancing energy. In addition, the company transfers excess heat into its grids as a means of storage for its customers.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow. Our diverse portfolio of reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates 200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. We can provide life cycle support to the more than 50,000 delivered gas engines worldwide. And, backed by our service network in more than 100 countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs.

Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005268/en/

Contacts:

Susanne Reichelt

INNIO

+43 664 80833 2382

susanne.reichelt@innio.com