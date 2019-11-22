Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2019 | 14:52
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 22

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 21 November 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 21 November 2019 93.99p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 92.14p per ordinary share



22 November 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
