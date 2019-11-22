Titan Logix Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV:TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions, announces the appointment of Mr. Victor Lee as a director of the Company effective November 21, 2019.

Mr. Lee is CEO and a Director of CoreData, Vice-chair of Alberta IoT Association and CTO and Co-Founder of LevellingUp. For 19 years CoreData has helped clients to use robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate their business and operational processes. The Alberta IoT Association is a not-for-profit consisting of organizations with a vested interest in the success of the Internet of Things in the province of Alberta. LevellingUp is a leadership skill-sharing community, in which battle-tested Sages pass their wisdom to the next generation of exceptional leaders.

Mr. Lee has degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. He is a technology entrepreneur with 25 years in applied computer technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Victor on our Board to augment our expertise in technology and data analytics," said Grant Reeves, Chairman. "Victor's experience with technology along with his inspiring leadership is an excellent complement to our existing Board."

In addition, the Company announces that Warren White will not stand for re-election as a director at the Annual General Meeting to be held on January 23, 2020. Mr. White served as a Director since January 2016 and has been a valuable member of the Board providing guidance through his experience with public boards and corporate governance along with his extensive business and financial acumen.

Grant Reeves, Chairman stated, "On behalf of our Company and Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Warren for his dedication, commitment and many contributions to Titan. All of us at Titan Logix wish Mr. White all the best in the future."

About Titan Logix Corp.:

Titan Logix focuses on providing data driven solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM) of goods and service supplied to oil and gas, and the transportation industries. Titan's telematics products enable data from its mobile level sensor technology to be collected, managed and packaged for business intelligence and control.

Titan's products are designed to be a part of a complete SCM solution. The ultimate solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class data management to enable end-to-end Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for its customers' SCM.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

