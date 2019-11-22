

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving mostly lower over the past few sessions, stocks may regain some ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 62 points.



Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the recent pullback, although buying interest is likely to be relatively subdued amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal.



Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.



The next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods is set to take effect on December 15th, potentially complicating efforts to reach an agreement.



In remarks at Bloomberg's New Economy Forum in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China wants to work toward a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality but will fight back if necessary.



Xi met with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the forum, reportedly describing U.S.-China relations as being at a critical juncture



'China and the United States should step up communication on strategic concerns to avoid misjudgment and enhance mutual understanding,' Xi told Kissinger, according to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News this morning that a trade agreement with China is 'very close' and that the two economic superpowers have a 'very good chance to make a deal.'



Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of November.



The consumer sentiment index for November is expected to unrevised from the preliminary reading of 95.7, which was up from 95.5 in October.



After moving to the downside early in the session, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Thursday but largely maintained a negative bias. The major averages eventually ended the day modestly lower, adding to the losses posted on Wednesday.



The major averages finished the session in negative territory but off their worst levels of the day. The Dow slipped 54.80 points or 0.2 percent to 27,766.29, the Nasdaq dipped 20.52 points or 0.2 percent to 8,506.21 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.92 points or 0.2 percent to 3,103.54.



