The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 November 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 35,865,461 shares (DKK 35,865,461) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 158,225 shares (DKK 158,225) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 36,023,686 shares (DKK 36,023,686) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · DKK 101.20 - 69,925 shares · DKK 127.05 - 33,000 shares · DKK 142.45 - 55,300 shares --------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ---------------------------------------------------------------------