The healthcare industry in developed nations is highly saturated and the major players are struggling through various policy changes including the AHA Vs. AHCA issue and economic uncertainty caused by Brexit. As a result, healthcare players are increasingly investing and expanding their footprint in emerging markets such as the Middle-East and South-East Asia. Major players in the healthcare industry have identified the growth potential and market opportunity in emerging countries. Developing effective market entry strategies helps companies to define and identify their customers, providers, and payers; thereby developing appropriate sales and marketing strategies.

At Infiniti, we understand that new market entry is vital for healthcare providers to increase their brand awareness and target customer segments in emerging markets. Therefore, we have listed out some key market entry strategies for healthcare providers.

Tips for Developing Effective Market Entry Strategies

Identify the right markets and regions to invest in with the right potential and growth potential

Develop new marketing channels and customize the communication materials that resonate with the customers in the emerging market

Establish connections and partnerships with domestic and local companies through mergers and acquisitions so as to strengthen and improve the service quality

Determine effective pricing strategies and ensure optimum utilization of asset capacity to drive return on investment and profitability

