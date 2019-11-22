Chango, a Financial App that Helps People Save while Teaching them About Finance, is Now Available for Early Access

The User-Friendly App Offers an Interactive, Engaging and Fun Way to Take Control of Finances

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / The founders of Chango, the first and only financial app that is designed to help people save money while also teaching them about finances, are pleased to announce that the app is now available for early access.

To learn more about Chango and sign up for early access to the innovative app, please check out https://www.chango.ca/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the creators of Chango understand that while many people wish to gain control of their money, it can be challenging to do so.

"Seventy percent of millennials are financially illiterate," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to Chango's new, interactive and engaging learning platform, users will be able to create their own financial solutions through financial literacy.

Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to financial wellness, Chango provides people with a "financial arsenal" that will allow them to be in full control of their finances while learning about the subject through bite-sized pieces of content, daily trivia and more.

Chango also includes a number of helpful features that will encourage people to stay on top of their bills; for instance, if late payments have been an issue, the app will allow users to see all of their upcoming payments in one spot. People can also view their monthly budget across multiple accounts, and the app will even add up transactions so it is super easy to see how much money is being spent.

In addition, Chango is bias-free, which means they don't promote any other financial company or products through the app or on the site.

"Our main focus is on the users and teaching them about financial literacy," the spokesperson noted.

"We've developed a unique solution where personal finance and financial literacy are tied together. Thanks to Chango, it is easy to see all of your spending, and it is fun for people to learn how to improve on it."

About Chango:

Chango was created by a financial wellness company. Through their new and innovative app, the company is trying to bring new meaning to what finances and money mean. The creators of Chango believe in helping people to understand their personal finances, while also teaching them about it at the same time. This is why there are two main features inside the new Chango app: personal finance, which makes it as easy as possible for people to learn about their spending, and financial literacy, so people can learn about this topic in an easy and interactive way. With Chango, the founders are rethinking what finance is meant to be. For more information, please visit https://www.chango.ca/.

