A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on future trends in the semiconductor industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005325/en/

Future Trends in the Semiconductor Industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The semiconductor industry has been growing exponentially every year and offers a plethora of opportunities. But this year, the sector is set to face a host of new challenges that will make it difficult for semiconductor manufacturers to grow at the same rate as the past couple of years. Challenges pertaining to inventory management and the rising pressure to improve device architectures, reduce costs, and develop STEM skills in the workforce will inhibit the growth of companies to a certain degree.

At Infiniti, we understand the impact that innovative technologies and future trends can have on your business. And to help semiconductor manufacturing companies excel in such a competitive landscape, our team of experts have highlighted the four most important future trends that can bring the semiconductor industry back into the spotlight.

Are changing market dynamics and growing demand keeping your business plans at a standstill? Request a free proposal below and access our full portfolio of market assessment solutions for the semiconductor industry.

Future Trends in the Semiconductor Industry

Artificial Intelligence

The increasing demand for AI-based applications are creating new growth opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing companies. AI will also bring improvements in the semiconductor market by expediating the manufacturing process, enhancing performance of the chip, reducing the cost of production, and increasing output.

Autonomous vehicles

Another significant trend that will boost the growth of semiconductor industry is the onset of level-three autonomous vehicles on the road. The rapidly growing automotive market presents a huge opportunity for automotive semiconductors to support battery performance in EVs, enhanced sensors, increased connectivity, and other technologies.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The IoT revolution has not only multiplied the demand for semiconductor chips but also shifted the value capture to software and solutions. To capitalize on this new market opportunity, the semiconductor industry needs to change application engineering, sales, marketing, and product development approaches and re-define monetization and go-to-market strategies. Such future trends can help semiconductor manufacturing companies to boost their profitability.

Digital supply networks

In order to improve the value of digitalization, there is a need for the semiconductor industry to take a look at emerging digital supply network technologies. This is one of the future trends that can help semiconductor manufacturing companies in solving traditional problems stemming from limited information transparency across the manufacturing and supply chain.

You may also like to read our success story on howMarket Intelligence Solution Helped a Semiconductor Company Realize Savings of Over $4.3 Million

Keeping up with the changing market trends and adjusting your strategies accordingly could prove to be a tedious task. Request access to Infiniti's market intelligence portfolio for free and learn more about how our services can help solve your business challenges.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005325/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us