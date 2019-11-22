SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on everything that is wrong with drone technology in the supply chain

Drones have come a long way from being a recreational machine to a tool that can invaluably assist companies. They have been successfully used in aerial photography and videography, construction, search and rescue missions, mining activities, security. But lately, companies have started using drone technology to simplify their supply chains and bypass the traditional road network. Not only this, drones have been used for inventory management, building inspection, intralogistics, security, and yard management.

At SpendEdge, we understand that drone technology opens up a world of possibilities for companies' supply chain. But there are certain challenges that drone operators must address before fully implementing drones in the supply chain.

What's Wrong with Drone Technology?

Insurance and drone costs

Drone technology is in its initial phase and costly. The idea of unmanned vehicles flying hundreds of feet above the ground, carrying valuable goods to be delivered is not going well with insurance companies. Moreover, the idea is largely untested which makes it hard for insurance companies to considerthe insurance of drones.

Weather issues

Weather is no major hurdle for traditional delivery systems using trucks and vans. They have sufficient cover against rain and adverse weather conditions. But drones till now have no such security. This will be a major challenge for companies in drone technology. They will need drones that can operate in adverse weather conditions.

Urban delivery

Companies promising drones to be the future of deliveries show them in a rural setting. They need to note that a large majority of the population in the US and other parts of the world live in urban areas with high-rise buildings. Drones can be risky in such an urban setting considering the obstacles and will require more improvisation to deliver in urban settings with ease.

