Technavio has been monitoring the global veterinary rapid tests market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 228.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global veterinary rapid tests market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page report with TOC on "Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Animal Type (Companion animals and Livestock), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. In addition, the rising adoption of companion animals is anticipated to boost the growth of the veterinary rapid tests market.

Growth in pet ownership across the world has increased the risk of zoonotic diseases which are communicable to humans. For example, roundworms and hookworms that commonly infect young animals such as puppies and kittens can spread to the human population. In addition, factors such as the lack of appropriate facilities for human and animal health, frequent contact with animals, and the consumption of livestock products have increased the prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the world. This has increased the demand for veterinary rapid tests to protect pets and livestock from infectious diseases and maintain their health.

Major Five Veterinary Rapid Tests Companies:

BioNote Inc.

BioNote Inc. operates the business across various segments such as Vcheck Device, Vcheck Quantitative Test Reagents, Vcheck Semi-Quantitative Test Reagents, Rapid, and ELISA. Rapid CPV Ag and Rapid AIV Ag are some of the key offerings of the company.

Biopanda Reagents Ltd.

Biopanda Reagents Ltd. operates the business across various segments such as ELISA Test Kits, Tuberculosis ELiFN, Rapid Test Kits, and Others. Bovine Brucella Antigen Rapid Test and Canine Distemper Virus Antigen Rapid Test are some of the key offerings of the company.

Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis mbH

Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis mbH operates the business across segments such as Livestock, Small animals, and Environment and others. Fassisi BoDia and Fassisi ParCo are some of the key products offered by the company.

Heska Corp.

Heska Corp. operates the business across segments such as Core Companion Animal and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals. Solo Step CH is one of the key products offered by the company.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. operates the business across segments such as Companion Animal Group, Water, Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy, and Other. SNAP 4Dx Plus Test is one of the key products offered by the company.

Veterinary Rapid Tests Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Companion animals

Livestock

Veterinary Rapid Tests Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

