David Chaum Announces xx network Technical Details

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Chaum today announced the upcoming release of the xx network Whitepaper and Praxxis Technical Brief, providing details and insight into the xx network and xx coin, the revolutionary blockchain and cryptocurrency powered by Elixxir and Praxxis technology.

Chaum described key features of the xx network consensus protocol, including quantum-secure trustless initialization, an unmanipulatable random seed, constant-sized endorser sampling, and compact quantum-secure group signatures which provide unprecedented efficiency.

When combined with the Elixxir metadata-shredding technology, the xx network provides a protected digital sphere where people can share ideas, sell products and services, and exchange value with security and privacy. These documents are expected to be available next week.

"The xx network and xx coin will empower individuals to protect their privacy and choose how data is collected about their digital lives," said David Chaum. "In a world where digital privacy is threatened by large, powerful organizations, the xx network and xx coin secure parity between individuals and centralized powers."

The announcement took place in Amsterdam at the Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica ("National Research Institute for Mathematics and Computer Science"), the site of some of Chaum's pioneering research into cryptography and digital currency. This lecture is part of a two-day event which also featured Chaum being honored with the Dijkstra Fellowship .

About David Chaum:

David Chaum is widely known for inventing the first digital currency, e-Cash, in the early 1980s, which he later deployed in the 1990s at his company DigiCash. He has also recently been credited with proposing the first decentralized blockchain as his PhD dissertation at Berkeley in 1982.

About the xx collective:

The xx collective is the global community supporting David Chaum's projects and includes over 4,800 community members who have joined to secure early access to the xx messenger and other xx network information and features. The xx collective app is available on iOS and Android to support participation in the xx network on the way to MainNet.

About Praxxis:

Praxxis is a digital currency and a consensus protocol underpinning a full-stack blockchain. Praxxis has been designed and developed by WBM Corp. Led by William Carter, WBM Corp. is one of the first companies officed in the Cayman Enterprise City in the Cayman Islands. Carter is a computer scientist with an extensive systems design background gained working in the blockchain space, in optics R&D, and earlier at JPL in Pasadena. The WBM team is made up of cryptographers, developers, operational personnel, and marketing professionals. Early work on the Praxxis chain was conducted at Privategrity Corporation in the Los Angeles area.

